Man United transfer news: Why Michael Carrick needs 'overhaul' as £46m Premier League defender remains interested

Lewis Hall is still interested in a move to Manchester United despite the club's upheaval, the latest report has claimed.

Michael Carrick will lead his side out in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the manager hoping his players can get the better of Cesc Fabregas's Como.

There are fears in the Red Devils' fanbase that the game could be difficult, especially as there are injury concerns regarding defenders Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, while Leny Yoro is suspended.

United focused on strengthening their midfield in the summer, and it would be surprising if they did not target defenders in the next two transfer windows.

The i Paper claim that Newcastle United left-back Hall was interested in a move to Old Trafford before the closure of the most recent window, and the Englishman's view has not changed.

© Imago

Lewis Hall to Man United: Why does Michael Carrick want Newcastle star?

Hall is one of the most energetic left-backs in the Premier League, with the 22-year-old capable of overlapping at pace.

United have used Matheus Cunha as a left-winger, but he can struggle when isolated on the left flank, so ensuring he has a quick partner behind may maximise his output in the final third.

Hall is also capable of consistently passing out from the back, and his ability to play in a variety of systems could make him an invaluable profile at Old Trafford.

Newcastle have shown that they are willing to sell their stars, with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali all leaving in recent transfer windows, meaning the Red Devils would stand a strong chance of landing the left-back should they make a reasonable offer.

Transfermarkt value Hall at just over £46m, though it would be surprising if the Magpies accepted an offer below £50m.

© Imago

Luke Shaw replacement: Why Man United need to overhaul their defence

Current United left-back Shaw has consistently picked up injury issues, and relying on him to consistently play at a high level would be dangerous now that he is 31.

However, the defender is not the only one in the backline with question marks about their future given centre-back Harry Maguire is 33, while Martinez has less than a year remaining on his contract.

No player has performed well in defence this season for United, and the decision to completely disregard the backline could prove costly.

Regardless of other areas of need, the Red Devils must sign a number of players for their backline in the summer if they wish to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.