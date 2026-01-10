Man Utd transfer news: Napoli 'in competition' with Red Devils for Wolverhampton Wanderers ace

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 16:07

Napoli are reportedly preparing to rival Manchester United for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes during this summer's transfer window.

Gomes, 24, has again been a standout player for Wolves this term, featuring on 24 occasions in all competitions, including 20 outings in England's top flight.

A 10-time Brazil international, Gomes has a contract at Molineux until June 2030, with the option of a further year, but he will almost certainly leave Wolves if the club are relegated from the Premier League this term.

Rob Edwards' side are currently 20th in the Premier League table, picking up only seven points from their 21 matches, which has left them 14 points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Gomes' future has been the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs, including Man United, believed to be keen to sign him during the summer market.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man Utd transfer news: Napoli planning to 'rival' Red Devils for Wolves midfielder Gomes

However, according to Sky Italia, Napoli are also in the mix, with the Italian champions keen to bring Gomes to Serie A during the summer market.

The report claims that Napoli are keen to add a midfielder to their squad in January but would be looking to wait until the end of the campaign to bring in Gomes.

The Brazilian made the move to Molineux from Flamengo in January 2023, and he has represented Wolves on 113 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering four assists.

Gomes is valued at £35m by transfermarkt, and it is likely that he would be available for around that price during the summer market.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Will Man Utd move for Gomes this summer?

Man United are set to sign two new midfielders during this summer's transfer window, with Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro potentially leaving the club.

There is also widespread speculation surrounding the future of Bruno Fernandes, with the Portugal international potentially seeking an exit at the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are believed to be leading targets for the club, but a low-cost option could also arrive, with Gomes admired.

Kobbie Mainoo also looked certain to leave Man United due to his struggles for action under Ruben Amorim, but the Portuguese has now left Old Trafford.