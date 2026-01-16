Why Tottenham could ruin Man Utd's plans to sign £40m midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Jan 2026 06:51

Manchester United reportedly may have suffered a blow in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, either in the January window or next summer.

Gomes has been a standout player for Wolves this term, featuring 24 times across all competitions, including 20 in the Premier League.

The Brazilian international has a contract at Molineux until June 2030, with the option of a further year, but he is most likely to leave the club, with several clubs vying for his signature.

The Red Devils are believed to be keen on signing Gomes, but they are likely to face competition from several European clubs, including Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham could ruin Man Utd's plans for Gomes

© Imago / Sportimage

Spurs have completed the signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico this week, fending off competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The England international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Spurs, and he is in line for his debut against West Ham this weekend.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Rojiblancos are now looking to fill his void by moving for Gomes, although it is unclear whether they want to move now or next summer.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at over £40m, and most clubs believe that they can get him at a reasonable price if Wolves get relegated this season.

Man Utd's need for new midfielders

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The arrival of Michael Carrick could bring a change in fortune for Kobbie Mainoo, who looked almost certain to seek options elsewhere, even on loan, under Ruben Amorim.

Regardless of whether Mainoo stays or leaves, the Red Devils will be looking to bolster their midfield next summer, as they do not plan to invest heavily in January.

Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro could potentially leave the club next summer, while Bruno Fernandes's long-term future is far from certain.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are reportedly linked with a move, but they would suffer a blow in the race for Gomes if Atletico move on and secure his signature this month.