Manchester United have reportedly suffered a blow in the race to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is keen on moving to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old winger joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and has played 60 times for the Blues, scoring 18 goals and registering five assists.

While Nkunku has featured in the Club World Cup, his long-term future is under threat following the arrivals of Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd have been linked with a move for the French attacker, who is valued at around £35m. The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha and are heavily linked with a move for Bryan Mbeumo, but it appears that Ruben Amorim is still looking to bolster the attacking areas and wants Nkunku at Old Trafford.

However, according to a report from talkSPORT, Nkunku is keen on returning to Germany, and he remains on Bayern's radar.

Could Bayern reignite interest in signing Nkunku?

Bayern were heavily interested in signing Nkunku during the January transfer window, but they were reluctant to match Chelsea's £60m valuation of the player.

The Bavarian club are looking to bolster their left-wing areas after Leroy Sane left the club to join Galatasaray. Kingsley Coman is facing an uncertain future, while Serge Gnabry has entered the final 12 months of his contract, making a new player in the wide areas a priority.

After missing out on Nico Williams - who has signed a new contract at Athletic Bilbao - Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has emerged as a top target for Bayern, but it appears that they have not lost sight of Nkunku.

According to Bild, Bayern have held talks with Nkunku's agent, Pini Zahavi, over a possible move.

Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah also want Nkunku, but Chelsea are currently waiting to see if Bayern come up with a formal offer for the winger.

Could Man Utd use Garnacho in swap to sign Nkunku?

The Red Devils need a proper centre-forward this summer, and it comes as a big surprise that they would be interested in Nkunku.

Amorim may feel that he needs more depth in the attacking areas, with Man Utd open to selling the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, both of whom have informed the club of their decisions to leave in the summer window.

Garnacho has been previously linked with a move to Chelsea, and the Londoners still retain interest in the Argentine winger. If the Red Devils can use Garnacho as part of the swap deal for Nkunku, it would suit all parties involved.