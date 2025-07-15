Man United 'tracking' three free-agent strikers

Manchester United are reportedly targeting experienced free-agent forwards as uncertainty remains over Rasmus Hojlund's reliability.

Manchester United are reportedly targeting experienced free-agent forwards as uncertainty remains over Rasmus Hojlund's reliability. Jamie Vardy, Callum Wilson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are among the options being considered.

United will have little room for extravagant spending this summer. Matheus Cunha has arrived as a marquee signing, but few further reinforcements are expected due to Financial Fair Play restrictions and the absence of European football following their Europa League final defeat.

While Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo remains on the radar, any other major signings appear unlikely. Nevertheless, the club are in need of attacking reinforcements, especially at centre-forward. Hojlund's future remains uncertain, and although Joshua Zirkzee has shown promise, he is seen more as a second striker, similar to Cunha.

Jamie Vardy: a surprise option

Among the names linked is 38-year-old Jamie Vardy, who is currently a free agent after leaving Leicester City. While the veteran striker has demonstrated his goal-scoring instincts, many feel the pace and demands of a top Premier League side may now be beyond him. However, he could still prove useful as an impact substitute off the bench.

Although United were previously linked with Vardy, and a move could appeal financially, it is unclear whether the club would genuinely consider an approach. A switch to a Championship side is seen as more fitting at this stage of his career.

Callum Wilson: another injury risk

Another potential option is Callum Wilson, who was recently released by Newcastle United. The 32-year-old has proven his ability in front of goal, but his injury record remains a significant concern. He missed 29 games last season and a total of 96 over the last four campaigns.

Despite his quality when fit, Wilson's availability would be a major gamble for a club of United's stature. He may be a sensible short-term solution for a lower-table side, but less so for a team aiming to return to the Champions League.

Calvert-Lewin: a fresh start

Finally, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been mentioned as a candidate. The 28-year-old recently left Everton after nine years, having failed to earn a new contract amid inconsistency and recurring injuries.

While he is at a more favourable age than Vardy or Wilson, there are doubts over whether he possesses the quality to lead the line at a club like Manchester United. Calvert-Lewin was once considered one of England’s brightest talents, but he has struggled to fulfil that early promise.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.