Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are set for a major rebuilding work in Ruben Amorim's first summer transfer window in charge. After a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, in which they finished 15th in the Premier League, Man Utd need a sea change in transfer approach.

Having already signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, and with Bryan Mbeumo's deal reportedly close, the lurch in a fresh direction has been refreshing.

According to journalist Daniele Longo, the Red Devils are close to securing another major signing in the form of Guerra, although the details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Amorim needs to bolster the midfield department following the exit of Christian Eriksen, but Guerra's potential move to Man Utd has seemingly emerged out of nowhere.

Guerra has a massive release clause

The 22-year-old midfielder has progressed through the youth ranks at Valencia and has made 82 senior appearances in La Liga.

The versatile midfielder managed 36 games for Valencia in the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He played a crucial role under Carlos Corberan, helping the club secure mid-table safety from a relegation-threatening position.

Guerra is a natural central midfielder, but he can also play as a defensive midfielder, an attacking midfielder, and even as a striker. Amorim would be delighted to have such a quality young midfielder in the ranks.

The Spaniard has a £87m release clause in his contract, but previous reports suggest that he could be available for anything between £22m and £26m.

Man Utd should aim to secure bargain signing

It will be interesting to see how Amorim uses Guerra if Man Utd manage to secure his signature.

If Valencia are willing to let him go for anything around £30m, the Red Devils should not hesitate to pay the money for the Spaniard.

For a player of his potential and quality at that price, he would represent a bargain signing for the club.

Casemiro is also reaching the twilight of his career, and fresh legs are needed in the middle of the park.

Guerra makes around 1.4 tackles and 1.3 clearances per game, and he could be a handy option in the defensive midfield role as well.