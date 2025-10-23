Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic expresses his commitment to the Old Lady amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has expressed his commitment to the Old Lady amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The 25-year-old only has a contract with the Italian giants until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and a number of clubs are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

From the Premier League, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all thought to be keen, while Barcelona allegedly view the Serbian as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Vlahovic has scored six goals and registered one assist in 13 appearances for Juventus this season, and he was involved in his side's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The striker had a glorious chance in the second half of the game at Bernabeu when he went through on goal, only to be denied by an excellent save from Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Dusan Vlahovic "privileged" to play for Juventus

"I probably have some regret for that chance tonight, tomorrow is a new day and it’s over," Vlahovic told reporters.

"Recover and think about the next game on Sunday. I'm privileged, I play for Juventus, I don't need anything to motivate me. I play football, I do what I love.”

As it stands, Vlahovic would be free to discuss a pre-contract with a foreign club at the start of 2026, but Juventus are still believed to be hopeful of selling him when the winter market opens for business.

The forward made the move to the Old Lady from Fiorentina in January 2022, and he has represented the Turin giants on 155 occasions in all competitions, scoring 62 goals and registering 15 assists in the process.

There could be a scramble for Vlahovic next summer

It has not been plain sailing for Vlahovic at Juventus, but players of his ilk, especially at the age of 25, do not often become available on a free transfer, so he will be a very attractive signing for a number of major clubs.

Vlahovic scored 49 goals and registered eight assists in 108 appearances for Fiorentina ahead of his move to Juventus, and he is proven in top European competition, scoring eight times in 19 Champions League matches.

A switch to the Premier League next year is entirely possible, but he would also be a very interesting signing for Barcelona, who will again be looking to keep costs low next summer.

Lewandowski is set to leave at the end of his contract, and he could be replaced by a striker who has the potential to thrive in the final third alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford.