Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils considering summer swoop for '£30m-rated' centre-back

By Matt Law | 19 Jan 2026 09:36

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu during this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old made the move to Juventus from AC Milan in 2024, initially on loan, before completing a permanent switch to the Old Lady in 2025.

Kalulu has featured on 71 occasions for his current side, scoring twice and registering five assists, including one goal and four assists in 28 appearances this term.

However, there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future, with a number of clubs thought to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Kalulu has a contract in Turin until June 2029, but according to Calciomercato, an offer in the region of €30m (£26m) this summer would be seriously considered.

Man Utd in 'three-way battle' for Juve's Kalulu

The report claims that Man United are considering making a move for the centre-back when this summer's transfer window opens for business.

However, it is understood that Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen, with three Premier League clubs potentially battling for his signature.

Kalulu, who made his senior debut for France last June, started his professional career with Lyon before arriving at AC Milan in the summer of 2020.

The centre-back featured on 112 occasions for Milan, scoring three goals and registering three assists, before making the move to another Italian heavyweight.

Do Man Utd need another centre-back this summer?

Man United are currently well-stocked in the middle of their defence, with Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro all currently available for head coach Michael Carrick.

Matthijs de Ligt is not too far away from returning from a back problem, meanwhile, and a switch to a back four means that one of the centre-back spots that were available under previous head coach Ruben Amorim has been removed.

Much will depend on Maguire's future at Old Trafford, with the 32-year-old only having a deal with the Red Devils until the summer of 2026.

Maguire was outstanding in the win over Manchester City on Saturday, though, and it would be a surprise if the Englishman was not handed at least an extension to his current deal.