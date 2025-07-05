Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is reportedly determined to bring Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez to the Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old was an important player for Barcelona during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering 10 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Fermin scored six goals and registered five assists in 28 La Liga fixtures, as Hansi Flick's side won the title, while he managed one goal and four assists in 11 Champions League fixtures.

The Spaniard has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2029, and Barcelona are not actively looking to sell him this summer, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester United are believed to be admirers of Fermin, while it has recently been claimed that Al Ahli are keen on his signature and would be willing to offer £51m to bring him to the Saudi Pro League.

Man City 'interested in summer deal' for Fermin

According to Fichajes, Man City head coach Guardiola is a huge admirer of the midfielder and is pushing for his signature during this summer's transfer window.

The report claims that Guardiola is of the opinion that Fermin could be a key player in his midfield.

Fermin has been with Barcelona since 2016, progressing through the youth system at the club, and he had a successful loan spell with Linares Deportivo, scoring 12 times, before returning to Camp Nou in the summer of 2023.

The Spaniard played 42 times for the Catalan team in 2023-24 before featuring in 46 matches last term, and he consistently made a difference for Flick's side in the biggest of matches.

Would Fermin be a good signing for Man City?

Fermin has the perfect skillset to thrive in the Premier League, and his energy, work-rate and quality on the ball could make him a real star if he arrives in England's top flight.

Barcelona will be keen to keep hold of the Spaniard, but the Catalan outfit's registration issues are well-known, and there is believed to be a chance that he could leave this summer, with Man City firm contenders.