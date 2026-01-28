Return of the Red: Former Manchester United star 'considering' Premier League and Serie A offers

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Jan 2026 18:52

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly considering his next professional move as the January transfer window enters its final stages.

The 33-year-old recently became a free agent following the conclusion of a two-year spell in South Korea with FC Seoul.

Lingard's move to the K League was viewed as a significant surprise when it was announced in early 2024, yet he became a vital figure for the capital club during his time abroad.

After recording nearly 70 appearances and contributing 29 goals and assists in the Far East, the ex-Man Utd man is keen to return to European football this winter.

Lingard 'considering' Premier League and Serie A interest

© Imago

According to The Daily Mail via Mirror Football, Lingard has held discussions with several British clubs regarding a potential return to the top flight before the deadline.

While a move back to the Premier League remains a possibility, it is understood that the England international is currently in talks with teams in Serie A.

A move to the Italian top flight would see the academy graduate reunite with several former Red Devils teammates, including Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund.

Lingard has previously proven his ability to adapt to new environments, having spent his entire career in England before his move to Seoul in February 2024.

Could Lingard join the Wrexham project in the Championship?

© MTV

Former Man Utd forward Dwight Yorke has suggested Wrexham as a potential destination for the 33-year-old.

The Hollywood-backed outfit currently sit sixth in the Championship table and are reportedly seeking experienced reinforcements to fuel a late promotion push.

"If he were to go to Wrexham, that wouldn't be a surprise either," said the ex-Man Utd star. "Maybe he feels it's time to come back home to be closer to his daughter and help Wrexham get promoted to the Premier League.

"That could be one last rodeo for him, and I've experienced the advantages of joining a Championship team.

"I did it at Sunderland when they were 23rd, and we got promoted as champions. It can be done, and it's a way to get Jesse back to a level I'm sure he's craving. I would certainly consider it.

"Wrexham are a very ambitious team with wealthy backers, making good progress in the Championship. I would tell Jesse to look at it, as I'm a prime example that it's possible."