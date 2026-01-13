Michael Carrick latest: Manchester United boss on "adjusting" as January transfer window plans hinted at

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jan 2026 23:16

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has argued that he already has incredible talent in his squad, as well as at academy levels.

After much speculation amongst the media and fanbase, United settled on Carrick as the replacement for sacked boss Ruben Amorim.

Though the former Middlesbrough manager has only been appointed until the end of the season, supporters are still keen for the head coach's squad to be reinforced this January.

However, the Red Devils boss may have hinted that the club could instead rely on the players already at Old Trafford for the rest of the season.

Speaking to the Inside Carrington podcast, Carrick expressed his view that there is talent throughout his squad, saying: "I think there’s a lot of talent in there, I think there’s a lot of ability, good number of younger players who are finding their way, and learning what it feels like to play here.

"It’s an important thing – it’s difficult to put a gauge on but there’s certainly a feeling of it’s an unbelievable place to play football but it can sometimes take a little bit of adjusting, getting used to and that’s fine.

"It was the same for all of us, even when we had really, really successful teams – there’s an adjustment, an adaptation – that’s for me and my staff to help them go through that, shape them and have a big end to the season."

United are yet to make an addition this winter, and there is a risk that they could fall further behind the likes of Liverpool in the Premier League.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

What can Carrick do to improve Manchester United?

Amorim was heavily criticised for his use of the young talent within his squad, especially as he often left Kobbie Mainoo out of the starting XI.

Starting the midfielder would mean that Bruno Fernandes would be pushed further forward into an advanced position, where his creative talents might help the team more effectively break down low blocks.

It should be noted that Carrick will also benefit from the return of both Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo from the Africa Cup of Nations, though it remains to be seen if he can get the best out of them.

The form of Matheus Cunha has been concerning given he has failed to score in 16 of his 20 games for the club, while only providing two assists.

Perhaps easing the pressure on him to be a match winner by rotating him with Fernandes would help the Brazilian settle into life at Old Trafford.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Champions League race: Can Manchester United finish in top four?

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League with 32 points, three fewer than fourth-placed Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their past 11 games.

Though Carrick could make improvements to the team by making tweaks to the team's formation, playing style and starting lineups, it is difficult to see his side finishing in the top four without January signings.

Midfielders Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte have routinely failed to impress, but bringing in someone like Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion could prove financially challenging.

An alternative capable of starting in the short term and filling a squad role next season would be sensible, though clubs like Everton may be reluctant to sell stars such as James Garner in the middle of the current campaign.