Everton vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 13:11 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 13:13

Manchester United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they tackle Everton on Monday night.

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, while Everton occupy eighth spot in England's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Everton vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Everton vs. Man United being played?

The game will take place at Everton's home ground, Hill Dickinson Stadium.

This will be Man United's first visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium, but they drew 2-2 with the Toffees in the corresponding game at Goodison Park last term.

How to watch Everton vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Everton vs. Man United: What's the story?

Man United's absence from the fourth round of the FA Cup and indeed Europe means that they have not been in action since drawing 1-1 with West Ham United on February 10.

The result ended Man United's four-game winning run under Michael Carrick, but they came so close to losing, with the leveller arriving from Benjamin Sesko in the final moments.

Man United are in an excellent position to claim a Champions League spot for next season, but Everton have also pulled themselves up the table, with the Toffees currently sitting eighth in the division, three points behind seventh-placed Brentford.

David Moyes' side have only lost one of their last six in the Premier League, but that was a 2-1 reverse to Bournemouth in England's top flight last time out.

Man United lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having won 96 of their 216 meetings in all competitions, suffering 72 defeats in the process.