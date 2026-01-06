Premier League Gameweek 21
Burnley
Jan 7, 2026 8.15pm
Man Utd

Team News: Burnley vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Burnley vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / News Images

Manchester United will begin life after Ruben Amorim with a clash against Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table, while the Clarets are down in 19th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BURNLEY VS. MAN UNITED

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Joe Worrall (muscle), Zian Flemming (muscle), Jordan Beyer (hamstring)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Laurent; Edwards, Broja, Anthony

MAN UNITED

Out: Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON)

Doubtful: Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bruno Fernandes (hamstring), Mason Mount (muscle), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

