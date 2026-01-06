Team News: Burnley vs. Man United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 06 Jan 2026 20:15

Manchester United will begin life after Ruben Amorim with a clash against Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table, while the Clarets are down in 19th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Hannibal Mejbri (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON), Joe Worrall (muscle), Zian Flemming (muscle), Jordan Beyer (hamstring)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Laurent; Edwards, Broja, Anthony

MAN UNITED

Out: Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON)

Doubtful: Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bruno Fernandes (hamstring), Mason Mount (muscle), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko