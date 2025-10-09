Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives his backing to Ruben Amorim, but the INEOS chief's faith could spell bad news for Red Devils fans who want to see their side win another Premier League game in 2025.

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford in late 2024 with a fine reputation from his time in charge of Sporting Lisbon, but the 40-year-old has overseen many an unwanted record since taking the reins from Erik ten Hag.

After last season's 15th-placed Premier League finish and Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur, the 20-time English champions are only in a mediocre 10th position in the 2025-26 top-flight table, having only won three of their opening seven contests.

Man United also suffered a humiliating EFL Cup second-round exit to Grimsby Town, but Ratcliffe has suggested that Amorim will be given the full three years of his contract to demonstrate that he is the right man to take the club forward.

However, with nearly one year under his belt, Amorim has masterminded just 20 wins from 50 matches as Red Devils manager, while also presiding over nine draws and 21 losses in all competitions.

Damning Ruben Amorim stat emerges after Sir Jim Ratcliffe backing

The 40-year-old has also come under heavy fire for his refusal to shift from his favoured 3-4-2-1 shape, as well as his insistence on using creative fulcrum Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role to accommodate new signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Man United managed to ease some of the pressure on the manager's shoulders by beating Sunderland 2-0 just before the international break, but under Amorim, 50% of the club's 10 Premier League wins have come against newly-promoted sides.

With five victories against teams to have competed in the Championship the previous year, Amorim has the highest such ratio of any manager to take charge of at least 10 matches in the competition, while he has prevailed in just 18% of his contests against non-promoted clubs.

The latter statistic paints an incredibly bleak picture for the Old Trafford faithful, as Man United do not face another newly-promoted side until 2026, when they meet Leeds United (January 3) and Burnley (January 7) in quick succession.

Before the trip to Elland Road at the start of the New Year, Man United have 12 straight Premier League games against teams to have also played in the division last year, games that they have historically struggled in under Amorim.

How can Ruben Amorim turn Man Utd's fortunes around?

While Amorim is ultimately the one trusted to make the tactical decisions, the Portuguese was arguably not helped by the powers that be in the transfer window.

Rather than splash out on three new attackers, the Red Devils may have been better off pursuing a new proper central midfielder and central defender; the former would have allowed Fernandes to strut his stuff in one of the two number 10 roles behind Sesko.

Regardless, Amorim must restore the playmaker to his natural creative position, which would also offer a route back into the first team for Kobbie Mainoo, who is much more of a natural option in the centre of the park.

The Red Devils boss should also welcome Lisandro Martinez back to the team with open arms in a few weeks' time, and while the Argentine's minutes will need to be built up gradually, the importance of his return to the three-man defence cannot be understated.