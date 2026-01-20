Manchester United latest: Red Devils starter exposes differences between Amorim and Carrick

By Axel Clody | 20 Jan 2026 07:59

Michael Carrick’s debut as interim manager of Manchester United delivered more than just an eye-catching result against Manchester City. It also prompted revealing comments from within the Red Devils’ dressing room.

Following the 2-0 Premier League victory at Old Trafford, centre-back Lisandro Martinez spoke highly of Carrick and underlined clear differences compared to the work of Ruben Amorim, who was dismissed days earlier.

Without naming his predecessor directly, the Argentina international referred to a “different mentality”, a change in the internal atmosphere and a contrasting approach in training. For a squad that had been under pressure both on and off the pitch, his words appeared to send a strong message.

Carrick, Amorim and the ‘Manchester United DNA’

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Martinez stressed Carrick’s symbolic importance within the dressing room and how that influence was felt from the very first sessions at the training ground, describing the former midfielder as “very different” from Amorim.

“Different mentality, different person. So different. He knows what this club really means. He played here for a long time, won everything. He’s a huge legend. He wants to help the club, and I think we were in a difficult situation. Today was the best moment to change that,” Martinez said.

The defender also compared training routines and Carrick’s behaviour, highlighting his understanding of what he described as the “Manchester United DNA”.

“When you have a coach like Michael Carrick, who really knows the club and can share that energy, it’s very different. He was calm, smiling, confident, and that helps a lot.”

On the pitch, Martinez placed greater emphasis on performance than the scoreline, returning to the recurring theme of identity that has surrounded United in recent seasons.

“We were better, we gave everything. For me, I don’t focus on the result, I focus on the performance and the connection with the team. It’s about how we represent the club. Sometimes, if the performance isn’t good, the minimum people expect is attitude – tackles, DNA, Manchester United blood.”

Martinez also pointed to improved defensive solidity, suggesting the change was noticeable during the match.

“I think they only had one clear chance. You can feel the mentality. You can feel something different.”

Martinez responds to criticism from former players

© Imago / News Images

Asked about recent criticism from former United players, including Paul Scholes, Martinez was forthright in his response.

“He can say whatever he wants. I’ve already said that if he wants to speak to me, he can come wherever he wants. Everyone talks on television, but face to face no one says anything.”

The 26-year-old insisted such comments do not affect him and reiterated his commitment to the club.

“I don’t care what people say. I give everything for this club until my last day. People will always talk. The only thing I can control is what I do on the pitch.”

Carrick could hardly have asked for a more symbolic start to his interim spell: a convincing victory over United’s biggest rivals and clear signs of a reaction from the squad. According to Martinez’s words, beyond the result, Manchester United appear to have rediscovered something that had been missing — something that does not show up on the scoresheet.

This article was originally published on Trivela.