Man United facing fresh Moise Kean obstacle as Serie A side 'enter race' for Fiorentina star

Man United facing 'fresh competition' in Kean race
Manchester United are reportedly facing fresh competition in the race to sign former Everton striker Moise Kean from Fiorentina this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly set to be rivalled by Napoli in the race for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean.

The Red Devils are looking to recruit a new striker following Rasmus Hojlund's struggles since joining the club in 2023.

Man United have been linked with a number of potential targets, including former Everton forward Kean.

Last month, it was reported that the Red Devils were showing a 'greater interest' in Kean than they had previously. 

However, it was noted that they could be in a transfer battle with Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.

Moise Kean of Fiorentina on December 29, 2024

Man United facing Kean competition

According to Calcio Mercato, Man United are now facing fresh competition from Napoli in the race to sign Kean.

The report suggests that Napoli could look to recruit Kean to provide an alternative option to their current first-choice striker, Romelu Lukaku.

The Serie A champions view the 25-year-old as one of their top targets and could utilise funds raised from Victor Osimhen's expected sale to pull off the move.

Kean is under contract until the summer of 2029, but all of his potential suitors will be aware that he has a €52m (£45m) release clause, which expires on July 15. 

Fiorentina's Moise Kean celebrates scoring on February 6, 2025

Why is Kean attracting transfer interest?

Man United could look to bring Kean back to the Premier League despite the fact that he scored just four goals in 39 appearances during a difficult spell with Everton.

Kean went on to spend time on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, before he joined the latter on a permanent deal in 2023.  

Juventus sold the striker to fellow Serie A side Fiorentina last summer, and it has proven to be a fruitful move for both club and player.

The Italy international showcased his true potential in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 25 goals in 44 competitive appearances.

Kean netted 19 goals in 32 top-flight matches to finish the season as Serie A's second highest scorer, with his impressive form leading to rumours of a move away from Fiorentina. 

Ben Sully

Sports Mole Logo
Moise Kean Rasmus Hojlund Victor Osimhen
