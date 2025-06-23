Manchester United reportedly 'reappear' in the race for a £44.5m Serie A striker after being rejected by Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.

Manchester United are reportedly paying closer attention to the situation of Fiorentina striker Moise Kean as Ruben Amorim scopes out alternative strikers to Viktor Gyokeres.

The Red Devils will sign a new centre-forward before the start of next season if the right opportunity presents itself, and Amorim is long thought to have been pining for a reunion with Sporting Lisbon's Gyokeres.

However, the Sweden international is thought to have rejected both Man United and Juventus due to his desire to sign for Arsenal, forcing both teams to look further down their shortlists.

Man United's name had already been mentioned in the Kean conversation several weeks ago, as the 25-year-old's future at Fiorentina is already a hot-button topic after just one season.

The former Juventus and Everton striker made decisive contributions at La Viola last season with 25 goals from 44 appearances in all competitions, including an eye-catching 19 strikes in Serie A alone.

Only Atalanta BC's Mateo Retegui - who won the Capocannoniere with 25 goals - scored more than Kean in the Italian top flight last term, and he still has four years left to run on his Fiorentina contract.

Man United 'reappear' for Kean with 'greater interest'

However, a report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Man United have 'reappeared' in the Kean race, and the Red Devils are showing a 'greater interest' in the Italy international than ever before.

Fiorentina are supposedly fearful that the 'allure' of the Premier League could seduce Kean into a swift exit, especially with the striker seeking to make amends after his first forgettable spell in England.

Kean managed just two goals and two assists in 32 top-flight games while at Everton, but Man United seemingly believe that he will excel in England if given a second chance to prove his worth.

Furthermore, Kean's Fiorentina contract supposedly contains a €52m (£44.5m) release clause, although that option can only be activated between July 1 and July 15, a two-week period where La Viola are largely powerless.

The Serie A side are understandably doing everything in their power to convince Kean to stay, but that clause will also re-activate in the first two weeks of July 2026 if he remains at the club for the coming season.

It is not only Man United, that Fiorentina have to worry about, though; Saudi Pro League side Al Quadisiya have supposedly come forward with a mammoth contract offer worth £12.8m per season for three years.

Ex-Manchester City striker could help Man Utd's Kean mission

While Fiorentina are planning for 2025-26 with Kean at the club, La Viola have made a short-term contingency plan in case the in-demand Italian does head elsewhere this summer.

The Serie A outfit recently completed a short-term deal for former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, who has agreed a one-year contract at the club with the option to extend until 2027.

Dzeko may now be 39 years of age, but the Bosnia-Herzegovina international has not lost his goalscoring prowess, bagging 14 Turkish Super Lig strikes for Fenerbahce last term.

Therefore, if Kean is tempted by a move to Man United, Dzeko could very well tide La Viola over for a season before they pursue a long-term replacement.