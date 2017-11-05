Nov 5, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,615
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Morata (55')
Bakayoko (20')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Jones (49'), Herrera (51'), Fellaini (71')

Romelu Lukaku 'blasted United teammates' following defeat to Chelsea

Lukaku 'fuming' following Chelsea defeat
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly blasted his teammates following last Sunday's defeat to Premier League champions Chelsea.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 11:26 UK

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly blasted his teammates following last Sunday's defeat to Premier League champions Chelsea.

Belgian international Lukaku failed to score for the seventh successive game following his blistering start at the Old Trafford club.

Opposite number Alvaro Morata sealed the win for the Blues with a header and according to The Sun, Lukaku was left angry following the result.

The 24-year-old joined Manchester United for £75m in the summer and made his first return to Stamford Bridge since leaving the Blues for Everton in a £28m deal.

Lukaku did score twice, however, in Belgium's 3-3 draw with Mexico in an international friendly on Friday.

Jose Mourinho realises how many points adrift his side are during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United on October 21, 2017
Mourinho 'told to sell before he can buy'
