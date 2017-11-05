Lukaku 'fuming' following Chelsea defeat

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly blasted his teammates following last Sunday's defeat to Premier League champions Chelsea.

Belgian international Lukaku failed to score for the seventh successive game following his blistering start at the Old Trafford club.

Opposite number Alvaro Morata sealed the win for the Blues with a header and according to The Sun, Lukaku was left angry following the result.

The 24-year-old joined Manchester United for £75m in the summer and made his first return to Stamford Bridge since leaving the Blues for Everton in a £28m deal.

Lukaku did score twice, however, in Belgium's 3-3 draw with Mexico in an international friendly on Friday.