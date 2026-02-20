Man United's mid-season friendlies stance confirmed by Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that the club are yet to make a final call on the possibility of playing one or two mid-season friendlies.

The team's early elimination from the FA Cup and absence from Europe this season means that they will only play Premier League football in the final months of the 2025-26 campaign.

Man United have an 11-day gap between fixtures against Newcastle United on March 4 and Aston Villa on March 15, while there will be a 22-day gap between their games with Bournemouth (March 20) and Leeds United (April 11).

There is an international break at the end of March, but there would be space for the club to take part in some mid-season friendlies in the coming weeks.

Saudi Arabia would be the most likely destination for any mid-season trip, and such matches could bank Man United as much as £5m per game, handing them a financial boost.

Man United could play in mid-season friendlies before the end of the campaign

Carrick was again asked about the possibility of playing any mid-season friendlies during his press conference to preview Monday's Premier League game against Everton.

"We try to make it useful in different ways. When there is change and the month we had together it was important to have a couple of days to digest that and take it in," Carrick told reporters.

"The boys have trained a bit, had a few days off, and trained a bit again. It is about getting the balance right, keeping the rhythm, the sharpness right, keeping the focus. I have to say the boys have been really good in training again.

Man United are battling to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League table

"Moving forward, the fixtures have thrown up a mixture of gaps between games so it is about adjusting and adapting so we will see what comes of that, especially the international and a bit of a break after that. We will manage it as it goes but obviously we will try and make the best of it.

"It depends on a lot of things, there is not a black and white answer. We will make a call on it. There is a bit of an area in between, it depends on where the game is, what time it is when the fixtures fall so it is not straightforward and if it is something we need to look at, we can do and if we think it is what is best for the players."

Man United are currently fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea ahead of the next set of fixtures in England's top flight.

The Red Devils will end February against Everton on Monday night before beginning March at home to Crystal Palace.