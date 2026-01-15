Ruben Amorim 'planned to resign' as Man Utd head coach following 'explosive' Jason Wilcox meeting

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 09:12 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 09:14

Ruben Amorim was reportedly prepared to walk away from the Manchester United job just three days before he was sacked by the Red Devils.

An explosive meeting with Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox on the Friday before Amorim's sacking was a heavy contributor to the Portuguese losing his job.

Man United not had not planned on making a mid-season managerial change, but Amorim was relieved of his duties on January 5, with Darren Fletcher being placed in charge of the 20-time English champions on an interim basis.

Michael Carrick has since been appointed the new head coach, at least for the remainder of the campaign, and the club's former midfielder is currently preparing the team for Saturday's Manchester derby with Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Man United are planning to bring in a long-term Amorim replacement this summer, although a strong period for Carrick would naturally put the Englishman in the frame for the role.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Amorim 'planned to resign' before Man Utd departure

According to The Sun, Man United could have saved themselves a £12m pay off, as Amorim was ready to walk away from Old Trafford just three days before he was sacked.

The report claims that Amorim 'told friends he was resigning' following the meeting with Wilcox, but he was convinced to stay put for the Leeds United clash after talks with his agent.

Amorim was called into a meeting with Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada on January 5, and it is understood that the club's decision did not surprise him due to what had occurred in the days before.

© Imago / Sportimage

Amorim's 'emotional and inconsistent behaviour' led to Man United exit

According to Sky Sports News, Amorim's 'emotional and inconsistent behaviour' was one of the main reasons why the Red Devils decided to sack him.

Amorim's refusal to move away from his 3-4-3 system - a formation that was clearly not working - is also believed to have been a major problem with the powers-that-be.

The Portuguese's behaviour during the famous Wilcox meeting has been deemed 'very negative and emotional', while the nature of the results this season meant that the club decided to make a change.

Amorim left Man United with a disappointing record, only managing to win 24 of his 63 matches in charge, drawing 18 times and suffering 21 defeats.

The 40-year-old will now be looking to rebuild his reputation at a new club, and it is understood that the Portuguese will be aiming to join a new team this summer to prepare for the 2026-27 campaign.