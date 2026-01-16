Team News: Man United vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

The 198th instalment of the Manchester derby between rivals Manchester United and Manchester City will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.
While the Premier League title-chasing Citizens sits second in the table and six points behind leaders Arsenal, the Red Devils - now with Michael Carrick in interim charge - sit seventh and only three points behind the top four.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
MANCHESTER UNITED vs. MANCHESTER CITY
MAN UNITED
Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Shea Lacey (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko
MAN CITY
Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Savinho (unspecified), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Omar Marmoush (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O’Reilly; Rodri; Bernardo, Cherki, Foden, Semenyo; Haaland