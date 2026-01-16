Premier League Gameweek 22
Man Utd
Jan 17, 2026 12.30pm
Old Trafford
Man City

Team News: Man United vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Man Utd vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The 198th instalment of the Manchester derby between rivals Manchester United and Manchester City will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

While the Premier League title-chasing Citizens sits second in the table and six points behind leaders Arsenal, the Red Devils - now with Michael Carrick in interim charge - sit seventh and only three points behind the top four.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER UNITED vs. MANCHESTER CITY

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Shea Lacey (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Savinho (unspecified), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Omar Marmoush (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O’Reilly; Rodri; Bernardo, Cherki, Foden, Semenyo; Haaland

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe