Team News: Man United vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jan 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 12:30

The 198th instalment of the Manchester derby between rivals Manchester United and Manchester City will take place at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

While the Premier League title-chasing Citizens sits second in the table and six points behind leaders Arsenal, the Red Devils - now with Michael Carrick in interim charge - sit seventh and only three points behind the top four.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Shea Lacey (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Savinho (unspecified), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Omar Marmoush (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O’Reilly; Rodri; Bernardo, Cherki, Foden, Semenyo; Haaland