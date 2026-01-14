Man United vs. Man City: Michael Carrick receives major double boost for Manchester derby

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 16:34 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 16:36

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo returned to Manchester United training on Wednesday following their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Amad's Ivory Coast and Mbeumo's Cameroon both reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, with the pair recently unavailable for selection for the Red Devils.

However, the duo returned to training on Wednesday and are set to be available for Saturday's Manchester derby, as Manchester City head to Old Trafford.

Noussair Mazraoui is still involved in the tournament for Morocco, so the defender remains absent, while Matthijs de Ligt continues to battle to overcome a back issue.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick otherwise has a full squad to choose from, with the team currently preparing for the standout Premier League clash with Pep Guardiola's side.

Amad and Mbeumo last featured for Man United against Bournemouth on December 15, missing the team's last five Premier League games, in addition to an FA Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Both have been in strong form this season, with Mbeumo managing seven goals and one assist in 17 appearances, while Amad has come up with two goals and three assists in 16 matches.

Ruben Amorim has now been sacked as head coach, so it will be fascinating to see how the pair are worked back into the XI by Carrick considering the team's lack of fixtures.

Amad has primarily been used as a right-sided wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation, but that role no longer exits due to the removal of Amorim.

The Ivorian is expected to be an option in the front three, but Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are also in the mix when it comes to that area.

Man United vs. Man City: Carrick facing selection dilemma for Manchester derby

Carrick is facing a number of major decisions for the Manchester derby, especially as Sesko has now come into form, scoring three times in his last two appearances.

Harry Maguire's return is a big one considering the team's defensive issues this term, while Kobbie Mainoo is now seriously battling to be a starter alongside Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Man United are currently seventh in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool with 17 matches left to play.