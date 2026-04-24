Man United issue major Matthijs de Ligt injury update: When will centre-back return to action?

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 18:36 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 18:41

Manchester United have revealed that Matthijs de Ligt is back in individual training, as he attempts to overcome a long-term back problem.

The Netherlands international has not represented the 20-time English champions since the end of November, with the defender struggling to overcome a chronic back issue.

De Ligt has, on multiple occasions, attempted to return to training but has been forced to pull back due to ongoing pain in the area, and it is incredibly unlikely that he will play again this season.

However, Man United have provided a positive fitness update on the 26-year-old, with De Ligt back on the grass undergoing individual training.

"Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt is working hard on his rehabilitation, under the supervision of the club’s medical staff," read a statement from Man United.

© Imago

Man United defender De Ligt back in individual training

"As you can see in our exclusive images from Carrington, captured on Thursday afternoon, De Ligt is working on the grass doing some individual training.

"The centre-back is working individually and doing everything he can to return.

"De Ligt is focused on returning to full fitness, as of yet Michael Carrick has not disclosed a timescale when he is due to return to action. Keep up the good work, Matta, we’re all behind you."

De Ligt has made 56 appearances for Man United in all competitions, and he had been in excellent form earlier this season before being sidelined with his back issue.

© Imago

De Ligt is unlikely to return for Man United this season

Man United head coach Michael Carrick said at the end of last month that De Ligt could be unavailable for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

“Honestly, it's difficult to say. I think it's just because it's taken that much time," Carrick told reporters when asked whether De Ligt would return before the end of the season.

"Yeah, I can't give you any more on it, really. It's one of those things with backs that, sometimes, you think it's alright and then, all of a sudden, it's not quite right.

"So, we're just kind of being patient and working through it, and we'll just have to see. We’ll obviously give him time and try to get him back as quickly as we can. But it's really difficult to say. I am not trying to hide anything. Literally, at the moment, we don't know, so we'll have to wait and see.

“It's like any injury. It’s trying to get the balance right. Some are a little bit more straightforward than others. Yeah, it's kind of it is what it is, really. Hopefully, listen, he's improving. It's not improving as quickly as we all hope, but we'll see how it goes.”

Man United will face Brentford, Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion in their final five Premier League matches of the campaign.

De Ligt is set to miss the end of the 2025-26 campaign and the 2026 World Cup for the Netherlands before potentially returning to action for pre-season.