Arsenal vs. Man United: Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick handed major boost for Premier League contest

By Matt Law | 24 Jan 2026 17:24

Noussair Mazraoui has returned to the Manchester United squad for Sunday's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Morocco international has not represented the Red Devils since the Premier League contest with Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 8.

Mazraoui was in action for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, helping his country to reach the final of the tournament, which Senegal won 1-0.

The 28-year-old has missed Man United's last eight matches in all competitions, including their last seven in the Premier League, due to international commitments.

However, Mazraoui has been pictured with the Man United squad ahead of Sunday's contest with Arsenal in North London.

© Imago

Mazraoui returns to Man United squad for Arsenal clash

Mazraoui has bolstered Michael Carrick's options when it comes to the full-back positions, with Diogo Dalot's spot in the team under the most threat from the Moroccan.

The defender also played in a back three under Ruben Amorim, but he will not be considered for a centre-back role in the new 4-2-3-1 formation.

Mazraoui made the move to Man United from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Red Devils on 66 occasions in all competitions.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Mazraoui's future, with Juventus thought to be keen on a transfer, but it would be a surprise to see him leave Old Trafford this summer.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Arsenal vs. Man United: De Ligt, Zirkzee only absentees for Red Devils

Man United only have two absentees for their Premier League clash against Arsenal, with Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee unavailable for selection.

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 10 matches in all competitions due to a back injury, but the Netherlands international is set to be back in the fold in the "next couple of weeks".

"He had a bit of setback, well not really a setback, before I arrived, only small but he was a little bit slower that we had liked. He’s getting closer and hopefully in the next couple of weeks he will be back and around it," Carrick told reporters on Friday.

Zirkzee, who continues to be linked with a January exit, is dealing with a minor muscular injury, meanwhile, and he could be back for Man United's next game against Fulham on February 1.