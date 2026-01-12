Man Utd transfer news: Juventus 'eyeing' summer switch for Red Devils defender

By Matt Law | 12 Jan 2026 12:19 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 12:22

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui.

The Morocco international made the move to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Red Devils on 66 occasions in all competitions.

Mazraoui has been restricted to just nine appearances this term due to injury issues, while the defender has been with the Morocco squad at the Africa Cup of Nations since the middle of December.

The 28-year-old has helped his national team reach the semi-finals of AFCON, so he is highly unlikely to be in the squad for the Manchester derby on Saturday, even if Morocco are knocked out by Nigeria on Wednesday.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are keen on Mazraoui, with the Old Lady planning to make a move for the versatile defender during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago

Juventus 'keen' on summer deal for Man Utd's Mazraoui

The report claims that the Turin giants had shown an interest in last summer's market, but Man United made it clear that the defender would not be allowed to leave.

Mazraoui has shown his versatility since arriving at Man United by operating as part of a back three, while he has also featured at right-back and right-sided wing-back.

Ruben Amorim's departure as head coach has seemingly put to an end the 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford, with Darren Fletcher lining up with a back four in his two games in charge.

Michael Carrick is the favourite to be appointed Man United's interim head coach, and the Englishman is also expected to name a back four rather than a back five.

© Imago

Should Man United sell Mazraoui?

Mazraoui has been one of Man United's success stories in the transfer market of late, especially considering that he only cost in the region of £12.8m.

If Juventus were to come up with a substantial offer, then it would have to be considered by the Red Devils, but the club should not be looking to weaken themselves at full-back.

Diogo Dalot is currently the first choice at right-back, but the Portugal international has had a difficult campaign, and Mazraoui could potentially become the starter in that position once the Africa Cup of Nations has concluded.

Much will depend on what occurs between now and the end of the campaign, but losing Mazraoui would be a blow for Man United considering what he offers to the squad.