Team News: Real Madrid vs. Benfica injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will welcome Benfica to Bernabeu on Wednesday night for the second leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff.

Los Blancos have a slender lead in the tie, having recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Portugal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID VS. BENFICA

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Rodrygo (suspended)

Doubtful: Dean Huijsen (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Guler, Tchouameni, Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius

BENFICA

Out: Joao Veloso (shoulder), Gianluca Prestianni (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Aursnes; Lukebakio, Rafa, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

