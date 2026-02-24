Team News: Real Madrid vs. Benfica injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 24 Feb 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will welcome Benfica to Bernabeu on Wednesday night for the second leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff.

Los Blancos have a slender lead in the tie, having recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Portugal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Rodrygo (suspended)

Doubtful: Dean Huijsen (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Guler, Tchouameni, Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius

BENFICA

Out: Joao Veloso (shoulder), Gianluca Prestianni (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Aursnes; Lukebakio, Rafa, Schjelderup; Pavlidis