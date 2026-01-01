Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Leeds United: Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire updates

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table, level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea, and they will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Wolves, who are rock bottom of the division on two points.
Bruno Fernandes
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Leeds)
Fernandes has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on December 21, but the Portugal international is pushing for a shock return against Leeds, with his issue proving to be much less serious than initially feared.
Kobbie Mainoo
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Leeds)
Mainoo has missed Man United's last three games due to a calf problem, but there is a chance that he could return for the clash with Leeds at Elland Road.
Mason Mount
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Leeds)
Mount was replaced at the interval of the clash with Newcastle United on Boxing Day due to a muscular issue, and the attacker will need to be assessed ahead of the game with Leeds, having missed out against Wolves.
Matthijs de Ligt
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Leeds)
De Ligt has missed Man United's last six matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international remains a doubt for the clash with Leeds.
Harry Maguire
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Leeds)
Maguire was forced off against Tottenham before the November international break due to a thigh injury, and the experienced centre-back will have to be assessed ahead of this match.
Bryan Mbeumo
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Mbeumo is currently with the Cameroon squad competing at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the forward will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.
Amad Diallo
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Amad is currently with the Ivory Coast squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the wing-back will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.
Noussair Mazraoui
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: Unknown
Mazraoui is currently with the Morocco squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the defender will be unavailable for Man United while he plays in the tournament.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no suspension issues heading into the clash with Leeds.