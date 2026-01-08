Man United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for FA Cup clash

By Matt Law | 08 Jan 2026 10:37 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 10:38

Manchester United will face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils are 13-time winners of the competition, while Brighton are looking to lift the trophy for the first time, but the Seagulls did make the final in 1983.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Sunday's fixture.

What time does Man United vs. Brighton kick off?

The FA Cup clash will kick off at 4.30pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Man United vs. Brighton being played?

The match will take place at Man United's home stadium, Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won five, drawn three and lost two of their 10 home matches during the 2025-26 campaign, with all those fixtures taking place in the Premier League.

Brighton recorded a 3-1 victory on their last trip to Old Trafford in January 2025, and the Seagulls have not lost away to Man United since February 2022.

How to watch Man United vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

The FA Cup third-round fixture will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 410.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which runs from 10.40pm until 11.40pm, will also show highlights of the day's FA Cup action.

Man United vs. Brighton: What's the story?

The FA Cup represents Man United's only chance of silverware this season, and the Red Devils will be aiming to win the competition for the 14th time, which would see them move level with the most successful team in the tournament - Arsenal.

Darren Fletcher will once again be in charge of Man United against Brighton, with the Scot's first game at the helm ending in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on Wednesday.

Brighton also drew in the Premier League on the same evening, holding Manchester City to a 1-1, and that result would have given the Seagulls plenty of confidence ahead of this game.

Man United have actually lost four of their last six matches against Brighton, who have been victorious in each of their last three trips to Old Trafford.

These two sides locked horns in the semi-finals of the FA Cup in April 2023, and it was Man United that triumphed courtesy of a 7-6 penalty-shootout success following a 0-0 draw.

Brighton have never won the FA Cup but were present in the 1983 final, losing 4-0 to Man United in a replay after the initial game had finished 2-2.