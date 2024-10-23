Sports Mole picks out some of the most worthy Ballon d'Or winners and their best award-winning seasons, including Cristiano Ronaldo's triumph at Man United in 2008.

The most prestigious individual honour available in football is the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy, which has been awarded to the best player each year since 1956.

The beautiful game has been blessed with a plethora of superstars from across the globe, some of whom now have a special place in history having received the Ballon d'Or on the back of an exceptional individual campaign.

Here, Sports Mole picks out five of the most worthy winners of the Ballon d'Or and their best award-winning seasons.



After a truly remarkable year at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo received the first of five Ballon d'Or awards in his illustrious career after scoring 42 goals in 49 games across all tournaments - subsequently winning the European Golden Shoe - to help Manchester United win a Premier League and Champions League double.

The Premier League Player of the Year scored an impressive 31 goals in 34 games as Sir Alex Ferguson's side pipped Chelsea to the title, while the Portugal international also netted eight times in 11 Champions League matches, including one scored in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the final in Moscow (CR7 missed his penalty in the resulting shootout, but United still prevailed).

The then 23-year-old's defining role in Man United's memorable campaign saw 77 of the 96 voters choose him as their No.1 player of the year, and he went on to complete a world-record transfer to Real Madrid in 2009.



At the age of just 22, Lionel Messi won the first of his record-breaking eight Ballon d'Or prizes back in 2009 after inspiring Pep Guardiola's Barcelona to a historic treble, winning the Champions League, La Liga title and the Copa del Rey.

Messi contributed to 57 goals (38 goals, 19 assists) in just 51 games across all competitions in the 2008-09 season and ended that campaign as the top scorer in the Champions League with nine goals, including his iconic header in Barca's 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the final in Rome.

The Argentine, who also scored 23 times in La Liga and netted six more in the Copa del Rey, beat the previous year's winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, into second place by a record 240-point margin, earning 473 voting points from a possible total of 480 from 96 voters - a near unanimous verdict.



Ronaldo | Barcelona & Inter Milan | Brazil | 1997

Still the youngest-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or, aged just 21 years and 26 days, Ronaldo of Brazil became the first South American to claim the award, a year after narrowly missing out on the prestigious prize by just a single point in the voting to Matthias Sammer.

An eventful 1997 began with 30 goals scored in 31 games for Barcelona across all competitions, ending the campaign with the Cup Winners' Cup and Copa del Rey, before he fired Brazil to glory at the Copa America, scoring five goals in six games including a crucial second in a 3-1 victory over Bolivia in the final.

Ronaldo then joined Inter Milan for a then world-record fee in the summer and netted 14 times in 19 appearances in all competitions during the first half of the campaign, including nine goals in his first 11 Serie A matches, before concluding the year in emphatic fashion with a stunning hat-trick and two assists for Brazil in a thumping 6-0 Confederations Cup final triumph over Bolivia.



Just a year later, French icon Zinedine Zidane fended off competition from a stacked shortlist including Ronaldo, Davor Suker, Michael Owen, Rivaldo, Gabriel Batistuta, Lilian Thuram, Edgar Davids and Dennis Bergkamp to win his first and only Ballon d'Or after playing a starring role for club and country.

Arguably one of the greatest-ever midfield maestros, Zidane was a talismanic figure in France's World Cup-winning squad on home soil, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Brazil in the final.

Prior to that, Zidane captained Juventus in one of their most successful seasons, recording 11 goals and 15 assists in 48 games, winning the Serie A title and narrowly missing out on Champions League glory courtesy of a defeat to Real Madrid - the team that he joined three years later - in the showpiece event.



Karim Benzema | Real Madrid | France | 2022

Karim Benzema was the overwhelming favourite to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or and became just the second player aside from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to receive the award since 2008, after a prolific and talismanic year in front of goal for Real Madrid.

No player in Europe's top-five leagues registered more goal involvements (56 - 44 goals, 12 assists in 46 games) than Benzema, who netted 15 of those goals during a triumphant Champions League campaign, including hat-tricks in the last 16 and quarter-finals against PSG and Chelsea respectively, as well as three more goals over two legs of the semi-final against Manchester City.

The 34-year-old striker also won the La Liga Golden Boot after scoring 27 goals in 32 appearances, 10 more than his nearest challenger and teammate Vinicius Junior, while he found the net in the semi-final and final of the Supercopa de Espana.

