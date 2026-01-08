Man City transfer news: Citizens star Bernardo Silva 'approached' by European giants

By Carter White | 08 Jan 2026 12:41

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has reportedly been approached by Italian giants Juventus.

The 31-year-old is a high-profile name in European football who will be out of contract at the conclusion of the 2025-26 term.

Silva played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night as Man City dropped points once again at home, this time to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Pep Guardiola's side were heading towards a much-needed victory when Erling Haaland converted his penalty, however the Seagulls equalised in the second half.

Having played a game fewer than Man City this term, Arsenal are currently five points clear in the Premier League title race.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Man City star Silva 'approached' by Juventus

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Man City legend Silva could be out of the door at the end of the season.

With the Portuguese's contract expiring in the summer, he is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England.

In line with that, it is understood that Italian giants Juventus have approached Silva over a potential off-season switch.

It is believed that the midfielder will remain at the Etihad until the end of the campaign, regardless of any attempts from possible suitors this month.

Silva is supposedly yet to make a definitive decision regarding his future, so he could yet snub the advances of the Old Lady.

Silva's Man City legacy

Since making the permanent switch from a generational Monaco side to Man City in July 2017, Siva has established himself as a club legend.

The 31-year-old has formed a key part of a period of success under Guardiola, with the midfielder winning six Premier League titles and a Champions League honour.

Silva is fast approaching 450 appearances for Man City and could hit that milestone before he likely departs over the summer.