Man City transfer news: Why Paris Saint-Germain did not pursue Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer

Linked with Paris Saint-Germain for many months, Ayyoub Bouaddi joined Manchester City in the last transfer window, while the French capital club did not make a move to sign him.

On 26 August, Manchester City announced the transfer of Bouaddi from Lille for €100m (£85m). It was a record sale for Lille, who could not push the bidding beyond this already huge sum. Indeed, the fee could have been even higher had a battle broken out between heavyweight clubs for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain were notably expected to be involved, with numerous rumours circulating in recent months about interest from the two-time European champions in the Moroccan international, whose game is completely compatible with the style advocated by Luis Enrique. In the end, the French capital club did not move.

Ayyoub Bouaddi was never close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain

© Iconsport / Luis Eiras/ZUMA Press Wire

L’Equipe states that, despite insistent rumours, Bouaddi was never close to Paris.

The Luis Campos-Luis Enrique duo never had any intention of recruiting in midfield in the last summer window. Paris decision-makers considered as early as last spring that they had a squad sufficiently stocked in both quality and quantity in the middle of the park.

The Spaniard can count in particular on Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery, Senny Mayulu, Dro Fernandez and Lucas Beraldo to fill his midfield. Moreover, these players are all under contract until at least June 2028. It can also be added that Desire Doue and Maghnes Akliouche can play in midfield too.

Paris felt no need for a midfield signing

© Imago

The message that Paris did not need to recruit in midfield in the 2026 summer transfer window was therefore quickly passed on to Bouaddi’s entourage.

Could Paris Saint-Germain have acted next summer? ‘The hypothesis was not to be ruled out, since the Paris decision-makers intended to follow the progress of the Lille player’, states the sports daily.

Would Bouaddi have preferred the Paris project to that of Manchester City? Logically, those close to the Moroccan international did not wish to elaborate on the subject and assured

According to L’Equipe,Manchester City were the young midfielder’s priority. In any case, Paris Saint-Germain will get a closer look at the former Lille man on Wednesday (8pm UK time) in the Champions League, for the clash of matchday two.