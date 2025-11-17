Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola reportedly demands that his club make a move for Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler next summer.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is reportedly 'enchanted' by Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler and has demanded that his club make a move for the Turkey international.

Guler has been a vital player for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 16 occasions in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering six assists in the process.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old has 15 goals and 17 assists in 77 appearances for Real Madrid since his arrival from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023.

Guler is on a contract at Bernabeu until June 2029, and the youngster is regarded as a key player by Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso, but he could allegedly be offered the chance to make a lucrative move to the Premier League during next summer's transfer window.

According to reports in Spain, Guardiola is a huge admirer of Guler, with the Man City head coach confident that the playmaker would fit perfectly into his system.

Man City boss Guardiola 'demands' Guler signing

Man City would allegedly be willing to pay €100m (£88m) for Guler, although that figure is not expected to be enough to convince Los Blancos to let him leave.

Guler was linked with a move to the Premier League when it became clear that he would be leaving Fenerbahce, with Manchester United thought to be interested, but Real Madrid won the race for his signature.

The Spanish giants are only believed to have paid around €20m (£17.6m) for Guler, making it an excellent deal for the La Liga leaders considering his age and potential.

Guler has three goals and five assists in 12 La Liga appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, while he has also come up with one assist in four outings in the Champions League.

Guler latest: Is a move to Man City realistic?

Guler's future had been the subject of speculation over the summer due to his struggles for starts under former Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, but the situation has now changed completely.

The attacker is a vital player for Alonso, and it is therefore incredibly difficult to imagine Man City signing him unless the English team are prepared to put a serious amount of money on the table.

Guler is very much the present and the future of Real Madrid.