Erling Haaland transfer news: Bayern Munich address "future" signing as Man City striker eyed as Harry Kane replacement

Bayern Munich president Herbet Hainer has refused to rule out Erling Haaland becoming a target for the club in the future.

The Manchester City forward is arguably the best striker on the planet, though Harry Kane has a strong claim to that title, especially as he is the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or.

However, the Bayern star is now 33 and cannot continue to play at an elite level forever, so it is understandable that the club have been linked to the likes of Haaland.

City have been found guilty of breaching Premier League spending rules on an industrial scale, and there have been suggestions that star players could leave in the event of expulsion or relegation.

Speaking to BILD, Bayern president Hainer refused to rule out Haaland as a target in the coming seasons, saying: "We have Kane, Olise, Diaz and more. We scored over 120 goals last season. If we're talking about the future in a few years, then there will be a new situation and we'll see."

There has been no punishment yet for City, though if they lose an appeal against the verdict of an independent panel, then sanctions are expected to be severe.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Erling Haaland vs. Harry Kane: The right striker for Bayern Munich?

Haaland managed to find the back of the net against Liverpool on Sunday, and he demonstrated his incredible ability to score even when relatively quiet for most of a game.

That was his sixth league goal in six matches this season, and he has now netted 118 times in just 138 Premier League appearances.

The 26-year-old is difficult to handle physically, and he prefers to remain on the last line of defence, whereas Kane enjoys dropping deeper to influence play.

Both approaches can lead to success, though Bayern may have to buildup in a different manner with Haaland in the XI because he operates in different zones to Kane.

© Imago / MIS

Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz: Uncertain transfer future?

While Kane will inevitably decline or leave at some point, he is not the only forward at the club with question marks surrounding his future given Michael Olise has been consistently linked with a move away.

The Frenchman is thought to be a serious target for Real Madrid, and it would not be surprising if their interest materialised into something more concrete in the next few transfer windows.

Winger Luis Diaz has also been touted as a possible target for teams in the Saudi Pro League, and the 29-year-old will have just two years left on his contract at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich might boast one of the best attacks in the world, but they face the prospect of having to make considerable changes to their lineup in the near future.