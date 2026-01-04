Rodri facing transfer 'exploit' from European giant as Pep Guardiola weighs up Man City contract decision

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 13:20

Rodri's situation at Manchester City could supposedly be 'exploited' by a European heavyweight at the end of the season.

The Spain international has been unable to return to his Ballon d'Or-worthy heights since sustaining a crushing ACL injury in 2024, which preceded a plethora of other small niggles.

Rodri has been restricted to just nine appearances in all tournaments this season, including a mere four starts in the Premier League, having been sidelined with two separate hamstring problems and a knee issue this term.

The 29-year-old replaced the injured Nico Gonzalez for the second half of Thursday's 0-0 draw with Sunderland, though, and he has been predicted to make the first XI for Sunday's Premier League main event with Chelsea.

However, a contract extension is no longer a formality for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, whose hopes of a renewal have suffered a major hit due to his persistent fitness problems.

Real Madrid aiming to 'exploit' Rodri Man City situation

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

As things stand, Rodri will leave the Sky Blues as a free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season, meaning that City may have to consider a sale this summer if they wish to recoup a financial sum.

According to Marca, Real Madrid will attempt to 'exploit' Rodri's situation at the Etihad, either by seeking a low-cost deal this summer or a free transfer at the end of next season.

Los Blancos have become renowned for their high-profile, low-cost transfers in recent times, namely Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold, paying just under £10m to sign the latter two weeks early.

Due to Rodri's Atletico connections, it remains to be seen if the Euro 2024 winner would be open to joining Xabi Alonso's side, although he may very well wish for a change of scene after several trophy-laden years in Manchester.

The midfielder has won 11 major honours with Pep Guardiola's side, in addition to registering 26 goals and 32 assists in 274 matches for the club across all competitions.

Could Rodri still have a future at Man City?

As devastating as an ACL injury is, a player's career is not dead in the water should they suffer such a serious problem, although returning to peak form and avoiding complications is another question entirely.

While Rodri has played nine matches in all tournaments in 2025-26, he has already missed double that through injury, but City have sustained a title charge and reached the EFL Cup semi-finals without the 29-year-old.

Nico Gonzalez has held the fort well in Rodri's absence, but the latter demonstrated his majestic midfield qualities against Sunderland, making more line-breaking passes and passes in the opposition half than any other player.

Guardiola lauded Rodri as the best in the world in his position after the game, and if he can put his injury woes behind him, he can still excel in the City midfield for years to come.