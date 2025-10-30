Manchester City reportedly plan a £106m offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves next summer.

Manchester City are reportedly planning a €120m (£106m) offer for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves, viewing the Portugal international as their leading transfer target for next summer.

Neves' outstanding form for Benfica after his first-team breakthrough in 2022 led to a host of speculation surrounding his future, with Manchester United believed to be keen on his signature.

However, it was PSG that ultimately signed the midfielder in 2024, and he had an outstanding first campaign in the French capital, helping the team to win four trophies, including Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Neves has again been in excellent form at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, scoring three times in five appearances, although he has spent time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

In total, the 21-year-old has made 64 appearances for PSG, scoring 10 goals and registering 10 assists, while he is set to be a key part of the Portugal team at the 2026 World Cup.

Man City 'lining up' £106m bid for PSG's Neves

According to reports in Spain, Man City are huge admirers of Neves, with the Citizens viewing him as a leading transfer target for the summer of 2026.

Man City are believed to be willing to spend €120m (£106m) on Neves, who is seen as a 'natural replacement' for Rodri, with the midfielder struggling with injury problems at the start of this season.

PSG are not believed to have any interest in selling the Portuguese, but Man City are allegedly confident that they would be able to convince the midfielder to make the move to the Premier League.

Neves managed four goals and three assists in 75 appearances for Benfica ahead of his switch to PSG, and he has now cemented himself as one of the best central midfielders in world football.

Will Rodri ever return to his best for Man City?

Rodri has made seven appearances for Man City this season, but it would be fair to say that he has been comfortably short of the form that made him the outstanding defensive midfielder in world football.

The Spain international was absent between September 2024 and May 2025 with a serious knee injury, and he has spent more time out this term with knee and muscular problems.

Due to the seriousness of the damage, there are concerns over the 29-year-old, and it is therefore not a surprise that Man City are seemingly preparing to make a substantial signing in the middle of their midfield.