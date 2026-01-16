Man City transfer news: 'Aggressive' contenders emerge to sign Bernardo Silva as exit mooted

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Jan 2026 20:06 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 20:26

Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva is reportedly facing an uncertain future at the club, and he does not have any shortage of admirers.

Silva joined Man City in the summer of 2017 from Monaco and has been one of the club's key players over the past nine seasons, including the current one.

The 31-year-old left-footed dazzling attacker has made 436 appearances for the Citizens, recording 73 goals and 76 assists across all competitions.

The Portugal international has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Man City, winning six Premier League titles, one Champions League, and two FA Cups.

Silva is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and it appears that he could bid farewell to the club at the end of the season, as there has been no progress on renewal talks.

Host of clubs eye move for Bernardo Silva

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Turkish club Galatasaray have emerged as an 'aggressive' contender to sign Silva next summer.

Gala signed Silva's former Man City teammate, Ilkay Gundogan, on a free transfer last summer, and they are growing confident of landing the Portuguese as well.

Likewise, Saudi Pro League clubs have continued their aggressive push and are prepared to offer Silva a better pay package than he earns at Man City.

In Italy, both Juventus and Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Silva, with the Old Lady even discussing a move in January, hoping to convince City to part ways with the attacker.

Bernando Silva's time at Man City coming to an end?

© Imago

Silva has enjoyed a stellar career at Man City, and he can depart with great memories and head held high.

Pep Guardiola has a wealth of attackers at his disposal, and City have further bolstered that department by signing Antoine Semenyo this month from AFC Bournemouth.

Having won everything at City during his time, it is probably the right time for him to explore other options, and a move to Saudi Arabia could be fascinating.