Harry Kane trying to 'block' Man City, Liverpool move for England teammate this month

By Carter White | 16 Jan 2026 16:33

Harry Kane has reportedly attempted to convince Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to join Bayern Munich.

This is despite strong links between the centre-back and Manchester City, who have supposedly reached an agreement for the signature of the player.

Guehi suffered one of the worst days of his career last weekend, when the Eagles were knocked out of the FA Cup by sixth-tier Macclesfield.

Aiming to make amends, the 25-year-old went over to address some of Palace's away supporters after the defeat.

It remains to be seen whether Guehi features for the Eagles on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League at Sunderland.

Kane convincing Guehi to secure Bayern switch?

According to Football Insider, there could be a dramatic twist in the transfer saga surrounding Palace man Guehi.

The report claims that England captain Kane is attempting to convince the defender to join Bayern Munich.

It is understood that the lethal striker is in regular contact with Guehi, who is all-but set to depart Selhurst Park this month.

The report also states that Real Madrid are eyeing up a deal to sign the centre-back on a free transfer in the summer.

However, it appears that Man City are closing in on the signature of Guehi for an initial fee of £20m in January.

Guehi's Palace career

Since making the switch from Chelsea to Selhurst Park in the summer of 2021, Guehi has grown into the status of a Crystal Palace legend.

The 25-year-old captained the Eagles to their first-ever FA Cup title last season, beating Man City in the final at Wembley Stadium.

During 2025-26, Guehi has continued to be the model professional despite intense transfer speculation.