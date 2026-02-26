Manchester City news: Aguero names Brazilian who would be "perfect fit" for Cityzens

By Axel Clody | 26 Feb 2026 15:27

Sergio Aguero, the all-time leading goalscorer in Manchester City's history, has identified Raphinha as the ideal Brazilian to sign for his former club.

The Argentine striker, who won five Premier League titles during a decade-long spell at the Etihad Stadium, was asked by Trivela to name a Brazilian player who would suit Pep Guardiola's side.

"I have not been following Brazilian football closely enough to name someone from there," Aguero told Trivela via Stake. "Among those already in Europe, I really like Raphinha. He is a player who would fit perfectly into City's style of play."

The Barcelona winger, who previously played in the Premier League with Leeds United between 2020 and 2022, has registered 13 goals and five assists in 24 appearances for the Catalan club this season.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Aguero dismisses Guardiola exit debate

Guardiola's future at Manchester City has been the subject of increasing speculation, with the Spaniard's contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Aguero, however, believes the debate is premature. "Pep still has another year on his contract," he said. "It is a debate that does not help anyone and only creates unnecessary noise around a subject that should not even be on the agenda right now.

"When the time comes, it will be resolved. It is not something to worry about. There will always be candidates for the job, and City will know how to choose the best replacement at the right moment."

© Imago / Sportimage

Brazil's World Cup striker debate

Aguero was also asked about the competition for Brazil's number nine shirt ahead of the 2026 World Cup. "All that was missing was an Argentine giving an opinion on who should be Brazil's number nine," he joked.

The former striker praised the options available to Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti, adding: "I think Ancelotti knows very well who to start. He has several options. There are many players standing out, it is a position with a lot of competition."

Brazil will face France and Croatia in friendlies on March 26 and 31 respectively, with both matches taking place in the United States.