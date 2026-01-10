Newcastle United vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for EFL Cup clash

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 13:54 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 13:56

Newcastle United will welcome Manchester City to St James' Park on Tuesday night in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Both teams will be determined to secure a positive result ahead of the reverse fixture in Manchester, which will not be played until the start of February.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Newcastle vs. Man City kick off?

The EFL Cup contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Newcastle vs. Man City being played?

The match will take place at Newcastle's home ground, St James' Park.

Man City have already lost away to Newcastle during the 2025-26 campaign, suffering a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League towards the end of November.

The Citizens also lost 1-0 away to Newcastle in the third round of the EFL Cup in September 2023.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The EFL Cup contest at St James' Park will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK, with kickoff at 8pm.

The game will also be broadcast live on ITV1.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the EFL Cup match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

The game can also be watched on ITVX.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app, while the same can also be said for ITV's social media and YouTube channels.

Newcastle vs. Man City: What's the story?

Newcastle are the holders of the EFL Cup, lifting the trophy last season, and they are now aiming to reach the final of the 2025-26 competition.

Man City have won this competition on eight occasions, with their last success coming in 2020-21, and they will be bidding to secure a positive first-leg result on Tuesday night.

Newcastle have only beaten Man City twice since January 2019, including a 1-0 success in the third round of the EFL Cup in September 2023.

Eddie Howe's side will want a lead to take to the Etihad Stadium at the start of February, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle in the final four of the competition.