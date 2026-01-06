Premier League Gameweek 21
Man City
Jan 7, 2026 7.30pm
Brighton

Team News: Man City vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Man City vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Manchester City have never lost a home league match to Brighton & Hove Albion in 15 attempts, and 15 could become 16 in Wednesday's Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues could only muster a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last time out, though, while the Seagulls eased past Burnley 2-0, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN CITY vs. BRIGHTON

MAN CITY

Out: Oscar Bobb (thigh), John Stones (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Savinho (unspecified), Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Ruben Dias (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, O'Reilly; Rodri; Cherki, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

BRIGHTON

Out: Carlos Baleba (AFCON), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Mats Wieffer (toe)

Doubtful: Yankuba Minteh (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gomez, Ayari; Gruda, Rutter, Mitoma; Kostoulas

