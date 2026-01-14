Premier League Gameweek 22
Man City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Marmoush at AFCON, Gvardiol and Dias still out

Six ruled out, Marmoush update: Man City injury, suspension list vs. Man United
Fresh off improving to 13 matches without losing by defeating Newcastle United 2-0 in the EFL Cup semi-final first-leg on Tuesday, Manchester City travel to neighbours Manchester United — under new management after Michael Carrick's appointment — in the latest instalment of the derby on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men head into the weekend second in the Premier League table, albeit having fallen six points behind Arsenal after playing out three draws against Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man City's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Man United, who are seventh in the division, three points behind Liverpool in the tussle to make next season's Champions League.

Omar Marmoush

Status: Out

Reason for absence: AFCON

Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

With Egypt making the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, Marmoush is not expected back until after the competition concludes on January 18.

Ruben Dias

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

A hamstring injury sustained against Chelsea has ruled Dias out for six weeks, making it unlikely he will return before late February. 

Josko Gvardiol

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Gvardiol sustained a tibial fracture in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month and, following surgery, has begun a lengthy recovery process that will take several months. 

John Stones

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones has not played since his substitute appearance in a 5-4 win over Fulham at the beginning of December, and it is unclear when the England international will be fit to rejoin the team. 

Savinho

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Savinho was substituted due to injury during the goalless draw against Sunderland on New Year's Day, and it has since been revealed that the Brazilian would be sidelined for six to eight weeks. 

Oscar Bobb

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 28 (vs Galatasaray)

Bobb is expected to make a comeback before month's end as he recovers from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since December 17. 

Mateo Kovacic

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

After Achilles surgery in the summer, Kovacic returned briefly in October before a setback from calcification in his ankle/heel, which has limited him to two appearances this season. 

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for the Manchester derby.

