Man City injury, suspension list and return dates for Brighton & Hove Albion: Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias latest

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Jan 2026 21:30

Heading into Wednesday's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion, injury-hit Manchester City are aware of the ramifications of another slip.

Pep Guardiola's team have dropped four points from the past two games against Sunderland and Chelsea, thereby falling six points behind Arsenal atop the league table.

Failing to take points in consecutive games at the Etihad Stadium could almost see the Manchester giants bid farewell to the title, emphasising the need to return to winning ways.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with 10th-placed Brighton.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: Unknown

Gvardiol will miss a significant chunk of what is left of this season after sustaining a tibial fracture in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Dias was also withdrawn against Chelsea, and while the centre-back is not expected to be out as long as Gvardiol, he is most likely unavailable for the match against Brighton. Reports indicate that an update is imminent as he awaits results of tests to determine the injury's severity.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason for absence: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Ait-Nouri cannot be selected at the moment because he is representing Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Omar Marmoush

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason for absence: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Like Ait-Nouri, Marmoush, who has only scored once for Man City during a disappointing season, is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he is representing Egypt.

Oscar Bobb

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bobb, linked with a potential departure in January, cannot be selected at this time due to a hamstring injury sustained during the match against Brentford in December, and his exact return date remains uncertain.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Manchester United)

Stones has been absent from Man City's last eight matches due to a leg injury, and a return vs. Brighton may come too soon.

Mateo Kovacic

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic remains on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, with the midfielder not expected to be back on the field until the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Brighton)

Gonzalez was withdrawn at the interval of last Thursday's match with Sunderland after picking up a knock in the first half, and the midfielder, absent against Chelsea, is a major doubt for this match.

Savinho

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: Unknown

Savinho was substituted in the draw with Sunderland, and Guardiola admitted after the stalemate that the attacker's injury "doesn't look good".

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.