Man City vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 22:36

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 77

Manchester City wins: 44

Draws: 16

Fulham wins: 17

Manchester City and Fulham have faced each other a total of 77 times across all competitions, with the Citizens leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 44 wins to the Cottagers' 17, while 16 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

February 1908 was the very first time that these two clubs butted heads in the third round of the FA Cup, with a 1-1 draw at Hyde Road followed by Fulham winning the replay 3-1 at Craven Cottage. Man City failed to win their first three meetings with the Cottagers, but celebrated success for the first time in 1910 when they secured a 3-1 home win in the old Division Two.

Both Man City and Fulham had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two over the years, but in the Premier League era (since 1992-93), the former have truly dominated this fixture.

Indeed, the Citizens have won 22 of their 35 Premier League encounters with Fulham, coming out on top by a margin of at least two goals on 15 occasions, while they have also kept 11 clean sheets during this run.

Fulham enjoyed their best spell against City in the top flight between 2003 and 2009 when they accumulated 18 points across 12 games, winning four and drawing six. However, a 3-1 triumph at the Etihad in April 2009 was the last time that they beat the Citizens in any competition to date.

Man City have won each of their last 19 meetings with Fulham across all competitions - the longest winning run one team has had over another in English football league history.

The Citizens boast a 100% record against Fulham under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, who led his team to a 5-1 home win and a 4-0 away victory in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, before securing a 3-2 home success in October 2024, and then a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage on the final day of the 2024-25 season.

Then came the unforgettable clash in December 2025, where Fulham almost pulled off a remarkable comeback from 5-1 down, but City triumphed 5-4 thanks partly to Erling Haaland's 100th Premier League goal scored in record-breaking time.

Previous meetings

Dec 02, 2025: Fulham 4-5 Man City (Premier League)

May 25, 2025: Fulham 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 5, 2024: Man City 3-2 Fulham (Premier League)

May 11, 2024: Fulham 0-4 Man City (Premier League)

Sep 02, 2023: Man City 5-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2023: Fulham 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2022: Man City 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2022: Man City 4-1 Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Mar 13, 2021: Fulham 0-3 Man City (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2020: Man City 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 26, 2020: Man City 4-0 Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Mar 30, 2019: Fulham 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2018: Man City 2-0 Fulham (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Sep 15, 2018: Man City 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 22, 2014: Man City 5-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2013: Fulham 2-4 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 19, 2013: Man City 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 29, 2012: Fulham 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2012: Man City 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2011: Fulham 2-2 Man City (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2011: Man City 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

