Man City vs. Fulham: Erling Haaland's record vs. the Cottagers including overall wins, goals and assists

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 22:28

Erling Haaland's record vs. Fulham

Played: 7

Won: 7

Drawn: 0

Lost: 0

Goals: 7

Assists: 3

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Erling Haaland has faced Fulham competitively seven times, all in the Premier League, and has helped the Citizens come out on top on each occasion.

The Norwegian was called upon to save Man City's bacon in his first meeting with the Cottagers in November 2022. The Citizens were drawing 1-1 at the Etihad until Haaland stepped up to convert a dramatic 95th-minute winning penalty.

Haaland was also on target in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage five months later, scoring from the penalty spot once again but this time after just three minutes as the Citizens picked up maximum points in a 2-1 victory.

City's No.9 then enjoyed a memorable afternoon at the Etihad in September 2023, as he scored a superb second-half hat-trick in the space of just 37 minutes to help Pep Guardiola's side cruise to a 5-1 win.

After setting up Julian Alvarez for City's opener just after the half-hour mark, Haaland was at his clinical best after the interval, slotting home a composed first and smashing in a second from the penalty spot, before completing his treble with a drilled left-footed strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Man City put Fulham to the sword 4-0 at Craven Cottage in May 2024, but Haaland was unable to get his name on the scoresheet on that occasion despite playing for 82 minutes, and he also drew a blank across 90 minutes in a 3-2 home win for Man City in October 2024.

However, Haaland converted from the penalty spot in a 2-0 away win for the Citizens on the final day of the 2024-25 campaign, before a goal and two helpers in a 5-4 spectacular in December 2025.

All in all, the Scandinavian has come up with 10 goal involvements in just seven games versus Fulham, seven of his own and three assists.