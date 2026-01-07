Man City vs. Exeter City: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for FA Cup clash

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 10:27 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 10:28

Manchester City will be aiming to book their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup when they welcome Exeter City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens are seven-time FA Cup winners, with their last success in the competition coming in 2023, while they lost in last year's final to Crystal Palace.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Saturday's fixture.

What time does Man City vs. Exeter City kick off?

The FA Cup clash will kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday afternoon.

Where is Man City vs. Exeter City being played?

The match will take place at Man City's Etihad Stadium.

This will be the first ever match between Man City and Exeter, so the Grecians will be visiting the Etihad Stadium for the first time in their history.

How to watch Man City vs. Exeter City in the UK

TV channels

The match will not be broadcast live on English TV.

Online streaming

The contest cannot be streamed online.

Highlights

Highlights from the third round of the FA Cup will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day show, which is due to begin at 10.40pm on Saturday night.

Man City vs. Exeter City: What's the story?

Exeter are preparing to tackle Man City for the first time in their history, but the Grecians do have a recent excellent result in Manchester to their name, having held Manchester United to a goalless draw in their FA Cup third-round clash at Old Trafford in January 2005.

The Devon-based outfit would go on to lose the replay 2-0, but they can take heart from the fact that a goalless draw was secured on their last visit to a Manchester giant.

Exeter's main focus this season is on League One, while Man City are looking for success in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup.

The Citizens have won the FA Cup on seven previous occasions, with their last success coming in 2023, while Exeter have twice managed to reach the quarter-finals of the famous competition - 1930-31 and 1980-81.