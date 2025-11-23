[monks data]
Manchester City logo
Champions League | League Stage
Nov 25, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Leverkusen logo

Man CityManchester City
vs.
B. LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen

Team News: Man City vs. Bayer Leverkusen injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Man City vs. Leverkusen injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Sportimage / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen.

The first-ever competitive meeting between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen takes place on Tuesday night in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League.

The Citizens return to the Etihad on the back of an agonising 2-1 Premier League loss to Newcastle United, while the German titans eased to a 3-1 Bundesliga win at Wolfsburg last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.


MAN CITY vs. BAYER LEVERKUSEN

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: Rodri (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Stones, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Out: Robert Andrich (suspended), Edmond Tapsoba (suspended), Axel Tape (thigh), Equi Fernandez (ligament), Exequiel Palacios (adductor), Lucas Vazquez (muscle), Jonas Hofmann (ineligible), Janis Blaswich (muscle), Arthur (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Flekken; Belocian, Bade, Quansah; Tella, Maza, Garcia, Grimaldo; Tillman, Poku; Schick

ID:586272:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2395:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Edmond Tapsoba Jonas Hofmann Mateo Kovacic Robert Andrich Rodri Football