Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen.

The first-ever competitive meeting between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen takes place on Tuesday night in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League.

The Citizens return to the Etihad on the back of an agonising 2-1 Premier League loss to Newcastle United, while the German titans eased to a 3-1 Bundesliga win at Wolfsburg last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Doubtful: Rodri (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Stones, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Out: Robert Andrich (suspended), Edmond Tapsoba (suspended), Axel Tape (thigh), Equi Fernandez (ligament), Exequiel Palacios (adductor), Lucas Vazquez (muscle), Jonas Hofmann (ineligible), Janis Blaswich (muscle), Arthur (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Flekken; Belocian, Bade, Quansah; Tella, Maza, Garcia, Grimaldo; Tillman, Poku; Schick

No Data Analysis info