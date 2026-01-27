Team News: Manchester City vs. Galatasaray injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ellis Stevens | 27 Jan 2026 20:05

Manchester City and Galatasaray will come together at the Etihad Stadium for the final league phase fixture in the 2025-26 Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts are 11th in the table with 13 points, trailing the top eight only on goal difference, while the visitors are 17th in the standings with 10 points.

Here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of this Manchester City vs. Galatasaray matchup.

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Marc Guehi (ineligible), Antoine Semenyo (ineligible), Savinho (knock), John Stones (muscle), Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (suspended), Oscar Bobb (hamstring)

Doubtful: Nico Gonzalez (physical discomfort)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake, O'Reilly; Cherki, Foden, Lewis, Silva, Doku; Haaland

GALATASARAY

Out: Metehan Baltaci (suspended), Arda Unyay (muscle), Wilfried Singo (thigh), Enes Buyuk (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Sallai, Bardakci, Sanchez, Jakobs; Lemina, Torreira; Sane, Gundogan, Yilmaz; Osimhen