Watch as new Man City star Elliot Anderson scores his first goal for the club in Champions League fixture

Elliot Anderson has scored his first goal for Manchester City, finding the back of the net in the 12th minute of Tuesday's Champions League clash with AEK Athens.

A free kick from Enzo Fernandez came off the crossbar, and Anderson was on hand to finish into the back of the net from close range to send Enzo Maresca's team ahead.

Elliot Anderson takes a knock to the face while scoring his first goal in Man City colours ?⚽️ ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/72jDA2F6MC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 20, 2026

There were questions asked about the transfer fee that Man City paid for Anderson during the summer transfer window, with the club spending in the region of £116m on the England international, bringing him in from Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United had been keen on Anderson, allegedly making the midfielder their leading transfer target during the summer market.

However, the 23-year-old made it clear that he wanted to join Man City.

“City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the squad they have is amazing - so strong in every position. As soon as I knew they wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen," Anderson said upon his arrival at the club.

A first goal in blue ? https://t.co/HH5V6bqfsh — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 20, 2026

Anderson opens Man City account in Champions League clash

“As a footballer, you want to test yourself at the highest level. Being at City means I have that opportunity.

“From the outside looking in, City are a club that treats its players well and provides the perfect environment to excel. The success they have had and the way they have played the game in the last 10 to 15 years has been extraordinary. It’s a privilege to be given the chance to be part of that."

Anderson has been an excellent performer for Maresca's side this season, producing standout displays against Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League, in addition to the Champions League against the holders Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder is now off the mark for Man City in terms of goals.

Man City are bidding to make it two wins in the Champions League this season, having opened with a 2-0 success over Porto before losing 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Following the European encounter with AEK, the Citizens will continue their Premier League canpaign away to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.