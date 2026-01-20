Bodo/Glimt vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Ait-Nouri, Foden, Cherki decisions made for Champions League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jan 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 17:11

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made four changes to his starting lineup for tonight’s penultimate League Phase fixture in the Champions League away against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Bernardo Silva, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo have all dropped out of the lineup that began the 2-0 Premier League defeat to rivals Manchester United last weekend; Bernardo missed out through suspension while January signing Semenyo is ineligible until the knockout rounds.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has returned after representing Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and the left-back has been handed his first start for Man City since the end of November.

He is joined in a four-man defence by Max Alleyne - making his Champions League debut - Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma retains his spot between the sticks.

Nico O'Reilly has been recalled and is expected to play in an advanced midfield role alongside Tijjani Reijnders, who also returns to the first XI, while Rodri continues at the base of City's midfield.

Rayan Cherki is another recalled by Guardiola and is set to operate out wide along with Phil Foden, who is fit to start despite breaking a bone in his hand against Man United, while top scorer Erling Haaland will lead the line once again.

Meanwhile, academy quintet Charlie Gray, Divine Mukasa, Stephen Mfuni, Kian Noble and Tyrone Samba are all on the substitutes' bench and will be hoping to gain some first-team minutes this evening.

24y 84d - Manchester City's average age of their starting XI against Bodø/Glimt (24y 84d) is their youngest ever in a UEFA Champions League match. Youthful. pic.twitter.com/7lHAHwm5V9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2026

As for Bodo/Glimt, they are gearing up for their first competitive fixture in any competition since holding Borussia Dortmund to a 2-2 draw in Germany on December 10.

Head coach Kjetil Knutsen has made only two changes from that starting lineup, with Jostein Gundersen and Fredrik Andre Bjorkan coming into the back four at the expense of Haitam Aleesami and Isak Dybvik Maatta.

Hakon Evjen, Patrick Berg and Sondre Brunstad Fet all start in centre-midfield, while Ole Didrik Blomberg and Jans Petter Hauge operate out wide, the latter of whom has scored a team-high four Champions League goals in six games this term.

Central striker Kasper Hogh has scored 40 goals in 81 appearances for Bodo/Glimt, but he is yet to make the net ripple in six Champions League matches so far this season and will hope to end his drought when he leads the line this evening.

Bodo/Glimt starting lineup: Haikin, Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan, Berg, Evjen, Brunstad Fet, Blomberg, Hauge, Hogh

Subs: Faye Lund, Sjong, Nielsen, Aleesami, Bech Riisnaes, Dybvik Maatta, Klynge, Saltnes, Auklend, Helmersen, Chooly

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ait-Nouri; Rodri; Foden, Reijnders, O’Reilly, Cherki; Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Bettinelli, Ake, Marmoush, Doku, Gray, Mukasa, Noble, Mfuni, T. Samba