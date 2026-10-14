Man City vs. PSG predictions: Are Enzo Maresca's side the "favourites" against European champions?

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns in a standout Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

PSG have won the European Cup in each of the last two seasons and are once again among the favourites to secure silverware in the competition this term.

Man City are putting their off-the-field issues aside for the time being to focus on their football, and Enzo Maresca's side have had an excellent start to the campaign.

Two of the best teams in European football will go to battle on Wednesday night.

Here, Sports Mole's writers deliver their verdicts for the Champions League fixture in Manchester.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator - Man City

© Iconsport / SPI

Those who thought - and hoped - Man City would crumble in the face of adversity at Anfield were sorely mistaken. Instead, Enzo Maresca, the players and fans revelled in their villain statuses, albeit with a helping hand from a highly controversial sending-off.

No amount of 'cheats' chants could quell the Man City juggernaut over the weekend, and spurred on by a galvanised set of supporters, the Premier League leaders can even be considered favourites against the two-time European champions.

PSG have found their groove after a slow start to the season and could have Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes back for this one, but their defensive lapses - just one clean sheet all season long - makes it difficult to envisage Luis Enrique's men leaving the Etihad with any points at all.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Draw

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Man City were excellent at Liverpool on Sunday, but how much that result actually means is difficult to determine at this moment in time due to the off-the-field issues.

The Citizens are playing brilliant football early in the campaign and will be confident of overcoming a PSG outfit that have had their issues this season.

The European champions have won their last four matches, though, and are certainly capable of raising their performance level when it is needed most.

I am struggling to separate the two teams in what should be a thrilling match.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Draw

© Imago / Every Second Media

Amid all the adversity, Man City produced a confident and professional performance to beat Liverpool and extend their impressive winning streak in all competitions to eight matches.

Enzo Maresca’s men are in electric form at present, and with Pep Guardiola watching on from the stands on Wednesday, City should feed off a vastly defiant and uplifting atmosphere at the Etihad as they bid to make another statement in the Champions League.

However, the Citizens now face a formidable PSG outfit that has rediscovered its groove after recovering from a sluggish start to the campaign, winning each of their last four games.

Both attack-minded teams will push relentlessly for the victory in what promises to be an entertaining, end-to-end contest, but I can ultimately see these two sides cancelling each other out and sharing the spoils on this occasion.

Romain Lantheaume, Top Mercato Coordinator - Draw

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Manchester City have, without a doubt, made a better start to the season than PSG and, in a way, go into this match with greater confidence than a PSG side that is still finding its feet and has yet to impress in Ligue 1, with a squad that is often reshuffled.

Despite all that, I remain confident in Paris, who have the experience to approach this sort of high-profile clash without panicking and who know how to rise to the occasion in matches like this.

I’m not saying the Parisians will put in a brilliant performance, but I’m convinced they’ll find the resources to get through it and avoid defeat – or perhaps even do better if City aren’t having a great day. After all, the Sky Blues conceded several chances against Liverpool before the match turned on its head following Gravenberch’s sending-off..."